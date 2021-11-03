Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mint | Winning with Anti-fragility - Privatization and Asset Monetization

Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 05:29 PM IST Livemint

Once considered a radical concept, privatization has largely shifted from an ideological concept to a well-established, proven policy management tool. In the brand new episode of Mint's Winning with Anti-fragility series, catch Industry Experts touch upon some significant ideas such as the depth and liquidity of the capital market, quality of the legal system concerning corporate governance, strength and effectiveness of competition, competition agency and role which can be played by such initiatives in weathering fragility