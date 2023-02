Mira Murati : Creator of ChatGPT | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 07:10 PM IST

ChatGPT's creator, Mira Murati was Born in San Fra... moreChatGPT's creator, Mira Murati was Born in San Francisco, in 1988, however, her parents are of Indian origin. She has worked as a Senior Product Manager at Tesla