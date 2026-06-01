Mirae's Swarup Mohanty Reveals How He Used AI To Recalibrate His Retirement Savings Calculations

Swarup Mohanty spent 15 years building what he thought was a solid retirement plan. Then he asked an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to stress-test it. He realized there were gaps. The vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), who manages one of the country's largest mutual fund houses, discovered through AI-driven simulations that his assumed 6% annual withdrawal rate from his retirement corpus could quietly erode his principal if equity markets stayed flat for just three consecutive years. On this episode of Guru Portfolios - he tells us what's changed since last year. Tune in!