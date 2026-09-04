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MIT's Neil Thompson On The Real Cost Of Agentic AI | #AllAboutAI Ep 20- Part 1

Turning a company into an agentic enterprise isn't just a tech upgrade — it's a massive economic bet in compute, talent, and time. So should businesses go all in from day one, or build it out in stages? On this episode of Mint's All About AI, produced in partnership with Salesforce, Neil Thompson, Director of MIT FutureTech and Principal Investigator at MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy joins Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint to discuss the smartest way to place that bet.

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Published4 Sep 2026, 03:48 PM IST
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MIT's Neil Thompson On The Real Cost Of Agentic AI | #AllAboutAI Ep 20- Part 1
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