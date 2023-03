Modi government’s ambitious plan to connect India with expressways I Details

Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 05:44 AM IST

India is rapidly expanding its expressways and hig... moreIndia is rapidly expanding its expressways and highways network through the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'. Government will spend ₹3 trillion on Phase 2 of the project which according to the new deadline will likely be finished with the phase 1 in 2027.