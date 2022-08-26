Modi govt appoints former CEA K Subramanian as India's Executive Director at IMF | Details

Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Former Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has b... moreFormer Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has been appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund. K Subramanian will succeed eminent economist Surjit S Bhalla who was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the board of the IMF in 2019.