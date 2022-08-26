Former Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has b... moreFormer Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has been appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund. K Subramanian will succeed eminent economist Surjit S Bhalla who was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the board of the IMF in 2019.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.