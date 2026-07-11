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Modi Govt Defends Ethanol Push: Invokes Energy Security, Farmers And Henry Ford | Explained

The Ministry of Petroleum has issued a strong defence of India’s ethanol blending programme amid rising consumer concerns over higher E20 prices and vehicle compatibility.It clarified that E20 costs more to produce than pure petrol at current crude prices (~$70/barrel), but becomes cheaper above $120. The focus is long-term energy security and reducing crude import dependence, not immediate price cuts.Key highlights: 1.66 lakh crore transferred to farmers, massive infrastructure investment, and no major vehicle damage reported by Maruti & Hero.

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Published11 Jul 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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Modi Govt Defends Ethanol Push: Invokes Energy Security, Farmers And Henry Ford
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