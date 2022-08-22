Modi govt to levy charges on UPI transactions? Finance Ministry clarifies | Watch

Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 07:02 PM IST

The Centre has denied reports suggesting charges o... moreThe Centre has denied reports suggesting charges on UPI transactions, saying no such proposal is under consideration. The Finance Ministry has clarified that no fee will be levied on any UPI payment. The government's response came after several reports quoting RBI's paper released earlier said it has proposed various charges in the payment systems. Watch this video to know more.