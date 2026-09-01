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Modi-Putin BIG Bilateral: PM Modi Discusses India-Russia Ties, Conflicts With Putin At SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, with the India-Russia relationship and the war in Ukraine high on the agenda. Modi called for an end to the fighting and said India would continue to support efforts aimed at bringing peace to the conflict. Watch.

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Published1 Sep 2026, 01:52 AM IST
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PM Modi Discusses India-Russia Ties, Conflicts With Putin At SCO Summit
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