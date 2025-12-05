English
Modi-Putin Bilateral Talks: Putin Assures PM Modi Of 'Peaceful Settlement With Ukraine' | Watch

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 06:50 pm IST Livemint

During a high-profile bilateral meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed that India is not “neutral,” describing the country’s stance as one for peace while hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit began with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by both nations’ top leadership, underscoring the diplomatic weight of the engagement. In the talks, Putin expressed Russia’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict, while both leaders emphasised historical trust and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the countries. Watch.

 
