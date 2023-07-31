Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Modi’s France visit made a resilient relationship stronger still | Mint Primer | Mint

Modi’s France visit made a resilient relationship stronger still | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:12 PM IST Team Mint

India and France share a unique bond, both being gadflies on the international stage, unafraid to challenge established norms. Despite historical complexities, they recognized their partnership's potential to balance US influence and championed global causes like decolonization. France's mild response to India's nuclear tests and generous defense partnership showcase their special relationship. From Rafale deals to technology transfers, France proves to be a willing and competitive partner. As the world faces challenges, India and France stand resilient and ambitious, ready to weather storms and seize opportunities together. Join us to explore the intricacies of this remarkable global alliance.

