Modi’s green dream at risk as Indian renewables hit by headwinds | Mint Primer | Mint

Modi's green dream at risk as Indian renewables hit by headwinds

Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:37 PM IST

In this YouTube video, we'll discuss barriers that are preventing the government fom meeting its goal of tripling clean electricity capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Green Dream' aims to transform India into a global leader in renewable energy production, reduce its carbon footprint, and improve air quality. However, recent challenges have threatened to derail this ambitious plan, leaving Modi's green dream at risk.