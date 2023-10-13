Money Rain Predicted During World Cup! | Fans Expected To Splurge $2 Billion

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST

13th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is currently underway in India. While fans are happily cheering each four, six, and wicket by their favourite player what is worth noting is the impact hosting an event as big as the cricket World Cup can have on the host nation's economy. According to early estimates Indian fans along with fans from the rest of the world are likely to spend anywhere between $1.6 billion to $2.4 billion. In this video, Mint Explains accounts for the revenue which will be generated during the event. Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint