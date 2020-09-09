Money With Monika: 6 Money Ratios for your fingertips | Corona Conversations

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to ask som... moreThe Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to ask some tough questions about their money life. How much should one be spending and saving? How much should one spend on EMIs? How much life insurance should one have? In this episode of the special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan talks about 6 Money Ratios which give a broad direction in which one should move. Watch the full video for more. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book, Let's Talk Money. Note: These are rough ratios. Please speak to your financial planner for a bespoke plan.