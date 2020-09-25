Money With Monika | Aggressive to Conservative: Picking right hybrid fund

Updated: 25 Sep 2020, 08:48 AM IST

Hybrid funds are a tool with which you can invest ... moreHybrid funds are a tool with which you can invest across asset classes like debt, equity and gold, while maintaining the asset allocation of your choice. Apart from some tax advantages, these have the added benefit of a fund manager ensuring that your debt-equity ratio is maintained without your active involvement. So, with various types of such funds in the market, which should you choose - Aggressive, Balanced, or Conservative? Watch this episode of Money With Monika Season 3 to understand hybrid funds, and how to invest in them.