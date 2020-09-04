Home
>Money With Monika: Asset allocation & checking your MFs' performance
Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint
- Even as the struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic continues, one of the biggest monetary lessons from the global ordeal has been to desist from taking knee-jerk reactions when it comes to investments and maintaining healthy asset allocation.In this episode of Money With Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains how and when to check the performance of your fund.