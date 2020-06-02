Money With Monika: Financial & career toolkit for employees in their 50s | The Corona Conversations
Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 06:08 PM ISTLivemint
As firms deal with declining revenues amid covid-19 pandemic, employees at the senior level after facing salary cuts are now in line for lay offs. So, what can they do about it? Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.