Money With Monika: Financial & career toolkit for employees in their 50s | The Corona Conversations

Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 06:08 PM IST Livemint
  • As firms deal with declining revenues amid covid-19 pandemic, employees at the senior level after facing salary cuts are now in line for lay offs. So, what can they do about it? Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.
 

