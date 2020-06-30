Money With Monika: How can India's GDP get back on track? | Corona Conversations

Updated: 30 Jun 2020, 06:27 PM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to t... moreThe Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the Indian economy which was already grappling with a deepening slowdown. Now, India's Gross Domestic Product is estimated to contract by around 5% in the current financial year. The economy will have to grow by 11% in order to get back to the FY20 level. While India has done better than many developed countries in the services sector, our manufacturing potential is yet to be adequately utilised. This is one avenue which can help India not just recover from the Covid-induced economic crisis, but also grow stronger in the long run. But how can the country achieve this? Watch Monika Halan explain the various changes that can help India become the world's manufacturing hub. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.