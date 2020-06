Money With Monika: How to write a will | The Corona Conversations

Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 12:28 PM IST

Livemint

From covid-19 pandemic to meteor shower, 2020 has ... moreFrom covid-19 pandemic to meteor shower, 2020 has been a year of unprecedented events. In this special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains the process of writing a will and how it can be transformative for you and your family. Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice