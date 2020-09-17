Money With Monika: India's best health insurance plans | Corona Conversations

Updated: 17 Sep 2020, 08:55 AM IST

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has rudely reinforced the need for a medical cover, but buying a policy remains riddled with a confusing marketplace with plenty of tricks and traps. In this special episode of Money With Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan discusses India's best health insurance plans with Mint's in-house expert Deepti Bhaskaran. The discussion is based on the 8th edition of the Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings. Watch the full episode to understand how to navigate the health insurance maze and pick a plan which is best for you.