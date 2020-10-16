Subscribe
Money With Monika l How to avoid behavioural biases while investing

Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 10:57 AM IST Livemint

While neo-classical economics postulates that individuals are inherently efficient, when it comes to investing, pragmatism and logic are often overshadowed by what is referred to as behavioural biases. These biases push investors towards making errors by making them take decisions based on impulse and perception rather than factual analysis. Some common biases include loss aversion bias, personalization bias and herd mentality. Watch this episode of Money With Monika Season 3 to understand how these behavioural biases work and how one can rein them in.