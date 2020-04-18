Money with Monika: RBI reduced reverse repo rate, what does it mean?

Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 01:32 AM IST

Livemint

The Reserve Bank of India on April 17 announced a ... moreThe Reserve Bank of India on April 17 announced a reduction in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points. What does it mean and why is it important now? In this episode of the special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan talks about RBI giving ₹50,000 crore through TLTRO 2.0 to banks to lend to NBFCs and MFIs.