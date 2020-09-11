Subscribe
Money With Monika: Rough patch for debt funds; how to invest now

Money With Monika: Rough patch for debt funds; how to invest now

Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 09:14 AM IST Livemint

Investor confidence in debt funds has been shaken in recent years due to episodes in the recent past. While regulators have now jumped into action, did investors enter a product class without understanding it in detail? Do retail investors suffer more as compared to their institutional counterparts when debt funds crash? For answers to these questions, and more, watch this episode of Money With Monika Season 3