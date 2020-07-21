This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, commercial real estate prices have begun to fall. But it remains to be seen whether the trend will be replicated in the residential market. What has kept home prices high in India is the entrenched system of bribes - from the initial stage of land use change, to approvals for the final project. Personal finance expert Monika Halan explains how elimination of corruption can lead to a drastic fall in prices, and until that happens, what you should consider before investing in real estate.