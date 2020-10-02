Money With Monika | Value, Growth, GARP: How to choose investment style

Warren Buffett, the famous investor, once called f... moreWarren Buffett, the famous investor, once called financial markets 'manic depressive'. He was referring to the swings periodically seen on the bourses. Buffett believes investors shouldn't be influenced by these movements, thus maintaining a perpetually long-term vision. But is this the only way to invest? Those who differ with this 'value' style, subscribe to 'growth' investing. Under this strategy, investors pick fast-growing stocks, even if the price is on the higher side. The markets provide another option - GARP (growth at reasonable price) - for those seeking a compromise between the two paths. However, picking a style becomes a bit more challenging when investing via mutual funds. Watch this episode of Money With Monika Season 3 to understand how to choose an investment style appropriate for your goals.