Money With Monika: What are midcap funds, when & how to invest in them

Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 08:46 AM IST

There's a rally in the midcap space in the markets... moreThere's a rally in the midcap space in the markets, especially after Sebi's news rules regarding multicap funds. But, should you capitalise on this development? Should recent, higher returns dictate your plunge into midcap investment, or should it be a more strategic decision with a long-term vision? And finally, should you pick a midcap fund to expand your portfolio, or are individual stocks the way to go? Personal finance expert Monika Halan explains the basics of midcap investing in this episode of Money With Monika Season 3.