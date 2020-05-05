Money With Monika: What are the kinds of risks in liquid funds?

Updated: 05 May 2020, 12:32 PM IST

What is a liquid fund? What are the kinds of risks... moreWhat is a liquid fund? What are the kinds of risks in liquid funds? In this special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan addresses important questions on liquid funds amid the crisis in debt funds triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.