Money With Monika: What does RBI cash window for mutual funds mean?

Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 08:24 AM IST

With Franklin Templeton winding up six credit fund... moreWith Franklin Templeton winding up six credit funds for want of liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India has announced a special cash window for mutual funds to prevent a 'contagious effect'. What is this special scheme, and how will it help mutual funds? Watch personal finance expert Monika Halan explain the motivation behind RBI's move and its likely impact. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.