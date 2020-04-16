Money with Monika: What if you don't have an emergency fund today

Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 02:29 PM IST

What is an emergency fund? How much money does one... moreWhat is an emergency fund? How much money does one need? Where do you put it? In this special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan addresses important questions and fears over money amid lockdown triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the full episode for Monika Halan's advice. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint, and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.