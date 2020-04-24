Money With Monika: Why did Franklin Templeton kill 6 of its debt funds?

Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 09:27 PM IST

Livemint

Franklin Templeton India announced winding up of s... moreFranklin Templeton India announced winding up of six of its debt fund schemes. How exactly does this affect the investors and what does it mean for Franklin Templeton? In this episode of the special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains why Franklin Templeton took the step and what can be done now