Money With Monika: Why investors like equity, not debt | Corona Conversations

Updated: 27 May 2020, 09:25 AM IST

Between February and April 2020, equity funds have... moreBetween February and April 2020, equity funds have gained with equity SIPs are still steady. However, debt funds have lost assets sharply. Rather than an eccentric investor it is the marketplace and the rules of the game that nudge investors into these choices. Monika Halan is consulting editor, Mint and author of the book 'Let's Talk Money'.