Home >Videos >Money With Monika: Why should you stop buying bundled life insurance plans

Money With Monika: Why should you stop buying bundled life insurance plans

Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 10:59 AM IST Livemint
  • Bundled insurance plans neither give you a good life cover nor a good return and in India these are built like traps. In this episode of the special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains why one should stop buying bundled life insurance plans in India and how it destroys one’s savings. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout