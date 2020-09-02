Home
Money With Monika: Why should you stop buying bundled life insurance plans
02 Sep 2020
- Bundled insurance plans neither give you a good life cover nor a good return and in India these are built like traps. In this episode of the special series of Money with Monika, personal finance expert Monika Halan explains why one should stop buying bundled life insurance plans in India and how it destroys one’s savings. Watch the full video for more.