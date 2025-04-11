Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 11 2025 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.45 4.91%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 595.05 2.07%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.30 2.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 239.80 1.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.05 1.62%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  1% Rule To Get Rich: Nithin Kamath’s No-Nonsense Wealth Formula For The Middle Class

1% Rule To Get Rich: Nithin Kamath’s No-Nonsense Wealth Formula For The Middle Class

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 05:26 PM IST Livemint

The billionaire CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath recently shared advice aimed at helping salaried middle-class individuals build long-term wealth. He emphasized that there are no shortcuts to becoming rich, rather it requires patience and disciplined financial habits. In a social media post on platform X, Kamath noted that many people often ask him for a stock tip that could make them instantly wealthy. However, he believes that true wealth-building is more about avoiding poor financial choices. Common setbacks include purchasing unnecessary items, especially through loans, and neglecting critical protections like health insurance. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue