1% Rule To Get Rich: Nithin Kamath’s No-Nonsense Wealth Formula For The Middle Class

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 05:26 PM IST

The billionaire CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath recently shared advice aimed at helping salaried middle-class individuals build long-term wealth. He emphasized that there are no shortcuts to becoming rich, rather it requires patience and disciplined financial habits. In a social media post on platform X, Kamath noted that many people often ask him for a stock tip that could make them instantly wealthy. However, he believes that true wealth-building is more about avoiding poor financial choices. Common setbacks include purchasing unnecessary items, especially through loans, and neglecting critical protections like health insurance. Watch!