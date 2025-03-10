Explore
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Bengaluru Tax Tribunal Makes Astonishing Mistake, Issues Order Based On NON-EXISTENT Cases!

Bengaluru Tax Tribunal Makes Astonishing Mistake, Issues Order Based On NON-EXISTENT Cases!

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 09:32 PM IST Livemint

A recent tax tribunal order in Bengaluru has left everyone astonished. The order cited fictitious court judgments before it was hastily withdrawn - and it has raised suspicions about the potential use of Generative AI. In December, the Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) passed an order citing three Supreme Court judgments and one Madras high court judgement that do not exist! In just a week, the order was withdrawn, citing ‘inadvertent errors’. Watch to know what happened

 
