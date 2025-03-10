A recent tax tribunal order in Bengaluru has left everyone astonished. The order cited fictitious court judgments before it was hastily withdrawn - and it has raised suspicions about the potential use of Generative AI. In December, the Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) passed an order citing three Supreme Court judgments and one Madras high court judgement that do not exist! In just a week, the order was withdrawn, citing ‘inadvertent errors’. Watch to know what happened
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.