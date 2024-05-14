OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 15:47:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.70 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.15 1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,461.80 0.41%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  Deepak Shenoy Of Capitalmind On Why There Are No Gurus In Stock Markets, Only Students!

Deepak Shenoy Of Capitalmind On Why There Are No Gurus In Stock Markets, Only Students!

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST Livemint

On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we're joined by the founder of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy. While explaining at length how he looks at the stock market, what are the cues to watch out for and why investing in small and midcaps requires a certain kind of knowledge, he also shares why he's had a bad experience with real estate and would never look at it as an invest. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue