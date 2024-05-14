On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we're joined by the founder of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy. While explaining at length how he looks at the stock market, what are the cues to watch out for and why investing in small and midcaps requires a certain kind of knowledge, he also shares why he's had a bad experience with real estate and would never look at it as an invest. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.