Deepak Shenoy Of Capitalmind On Why There Are No Gurus In Stock Markets, Only Students!

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST

On this episode of Guru Portfolios, we're joined by the founder of Capitalmind, Deepak Shenoy. While explaining at length how he looks at the stock market, what are the cues to watch out for and why investing in small and midcaps requires a certain kind of knowledge, he also shares why he's had a bad experience with real estate and would never look at it as an invest. Watch!