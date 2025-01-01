Gurugram Real Estate Prices to Spike in 2025 ? | Haryana Govt's EDC Hike | Real Estate Market

Updated: 01 Jan 2025, 11:45 AM IST

The Haryana government has approved a proposal to increase External Development Charges (EDC) for various potential real estate zones in the state. Starting January 1, 2025, EDC rates will see a one-time increase of 20%, followed by a 10% annual hike from January 1, 2026, onward. This decision aims to boost funding for infrastructure development but could also lead to higher real estate prices for buyers. What is EDC and what are its impact on real estate prices? Watch to know!