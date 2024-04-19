How A ₹ 1000 SIP Helped This Mumbai Man Fund His Son's ₹ 85 Lakh MBA Course In London

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:38 PM IST

For most Indians in the 80s and 90s, real estate was the go-to when it came to investing. But this Mumbai man decided to start SIPs instead, at an early stage - and clearly, it paid off. Not only did his SIPs fund almost his whole expense for buying a house, he could afford to send his son to London for studies without taking any education loan. Here's the story of R Chandrashekar, an automobile consultant.