Business News/ Videos / Money/  How Joint Financial Goals Are Helping This Mumbai Couple Save For Financial Freedom

How Joint Financial Goals Are Helping This Mumbai Couple Save For Financial Freedom

Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 02:09 PM IST Livemint

In this episode of Why Not Mint Money, discover how personal finance can strengthen relationships in this episode of #whynotmintmoney, featuring Vishva and Dynanesh. In this episode, our host Neil Borate, talks about their journey of navigating family real estate issues to developing a shared financial outlook. Learn about their spending strategies, investment experiences, budget planning, and setting joint financial goals. The couple candidly shares their biggest investing mistakes, valuable expert lessons, and insights into portfolio allocation. Hear how Dynanesh’s passion for finance inspired Vishva, deepening their bond. Watch this inspiring story of how financial literacy can bring couples closer and secure their future together.

 
