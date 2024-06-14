How This Bengaluru Couple Saved Up To Travel The World | Mint Money Talks

Updated: 14 Jun 2024, 04:41 PM IST

How This Bengaluru Couple Saved Up To Travel The World | 15 years ago, the now 70-year-old KS Kumar retired from active corporate life. Before he ended up retiring, he and his wife Radha had decided the top priority of their retirement goals - which was that they wanted to travel the world. But until 2005, 90% of the couple's investment was in real estate. It was only around when Kumar decided that he wanted to retire soon after moving from Gurugram to Bengaluru, that the couple decided to diversify - and made a plan on how they could plan their annual expenses to fulfill their dream to travel. Watch!