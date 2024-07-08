How This IT Professional Paid Off His Home Loan Early & Budgeted For His Daughter's Education

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Mint Money Talks | Balpreet Singh is a Mumbai-based IT professional. Though he's been investing for a while now, it was only in the last few years that he decided that he had to plan well, to ensure he meets his and his family's financial goals. One major decision the family made was, that his wife Chanchal Kaur stepped back from her own academic career to help their daughter with her education, making Balpreet the sole earner. So how did the family ensure that they planned well so they could continue with their lifestyle - and also save well for their own retirement, as well as their daughter's education? Watch!