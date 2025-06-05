Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 05 2025 13:19:57
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.20 0.04%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 419.45 0.66%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.95 -0.13%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,447.40 1.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.30 1.98%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  How To Check Your EPS Balance & Know When You Can Withdraw It

How To Check Your EPS Balance & Know When You Can Withdraw It

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:25 PM IST Livemint

Confused about your EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) balance? This video breaks it down for you — from checking your EPS balance on the EPFO portal to understanding when you can withdraw it. We explain the pension formula, key rules around interest, and the 10-year service rule that affects your withdrawal eligibility. Featuring insights from Neil Borate (Mint) and Ketan Das (Finright Technologies). Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue