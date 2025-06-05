How To Check Your EPS Balance & Know When You Can Withdraw It

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:25 PM IST

Confused about your EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) balance? This video breaks it down for you — from checking your EPS balance on the EPFO portal to understanding when you can withdraw it. We explain the pension formula, key rules around interest, and the 10-year service rule that affects your withdrawal eligibility. Featuring insights from Neil Borate (Mint) and Ketan Das (Finright Technologies). Watch!