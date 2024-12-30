Explore
Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 12:42 PM IST Livemint

If you are a salaried individual with additional income from other sources or likely to come into some inheritance, then the provisions of Hindu undivided family (HUF) can help you make significant tax savings. In this video, we explain how to create an HUF, who exactly can set these up and how it may help you save additional taxes Watch!

 
