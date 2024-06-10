Explore
Is It Time For An India+1 Investment Strategy? | Mint Money

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:40 PM IST Livemint

India's economy isn't close to $5 trillion mark yet - however, the stock market has definitely touched $5 trillion. What does this mean for valuations of the equity market - and does it mean it's time for global diversification? If you want to invest globally but have some concerns related to taxes and regulations, watch this video!

 
