In this excerpt from Ashish Shanker, the CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth's interview with us on Guru Portfolios, we figure out how rich people invest differently. Shanker, whose company deals with a minimum portfolio size of ₹2.5 crore per family explains how rich people manage their money, how their mindset impacts their investments and also how those with generational wealth invest differently compared to those who have made their own money - watch!
