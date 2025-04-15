Mutual Fund SIP Stoppage Ratio Is SURGING: Despite Market Volatility, Should You Stay Invested?

Updated: 15 Apr 2025, 03:25 PM IST

It's not easy to wake up everyday and see your portfolio in the red - and this seems to have gotten to people - in fact, the numbers prove it. In March 2025, India's mutual fund sector saw a surge in the number of people closing their SIPs or systematic investment plans. According to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India or AMFI, 51 lakh SIP accounts were discontinued in March - and just about 40 lakh new SIP accounts were opened. The stoppage ratio surged to an unprecedented 127.5%. What does this mean for investors - and should you continue to stay invested? Watch.