National Pension System Vs Unified Pension System: Final Pay-out, Tax Efficiency & Flexibility

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:16 PM IST

Government employees now have about 2 months to choose whether they want to be part of the NPS or the UPS. But how can you make this decision? In this video, Mint Money editor Neil Borate compares the final pay-out, the tax efficiency and the flexibility of both these schemes to help you make a final, informed choice. Watch!