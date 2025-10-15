EPF Rules 2025: What Changes for You? The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has proposed major changes to EPF rules. Partial withdrawals are now simplified into three categories — for milestones, housing, and special needs — with no documents required. However, full PF withdrawal after leaving your job will now require a 12-month waiting period. Here’s what it means for your savings, retirement, and financial planning.
