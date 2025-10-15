English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 15 2025 15:56:02
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 390.75 -1.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,398.40 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 979.15 0.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,374.75 -0.07%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 1.61%
Business News/ Videos / Money/  New EPF Rules 2025: Partial Withdrawals Simplified, Full PF Withdrawal Now Delayed | Explained

New EPF Rules 2025: Partial Withdrawals Simplified, Full PF Withdrawal Now Delayed | Explained

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 04:59 pm IST Livemint

EPF Rules 2025: What Changes for You? The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has proposed major changes to EPF rules. Partial withdrawals are now simplified into three categories — for milestones, housing, and special needs — with no documents required. However, full PF withdrawal after leaving your job will now require a 12-month waiting period. Here’s what it means for your savings, retirement, and financial planning.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue